'Winter is hell': Ukraine soldiers prepare for cold with socks and saunas

A Ukrainian serviceman displays a sauna built in a trench on the front line in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on October 24, 2022. AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF

With winter approaching, Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are making preparations to survive the imminent freezing temperatures. At one trench in the eastern Donbas region, servicemen are stocking up on warm winter clothing such as socks and gloves and have even built a makeshift sauna in order to keep the cold out.