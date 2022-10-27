Tunisia's vineyards: Local producers encourage development of sector

01:47 tunisia's vineyard © France 24

Video by: Lilia BLAISE

In Tunisia, the wine industry is doing well. There are close to two million local consumers, not counting tourists. Despite the effects of climate change, this year’s harvest promises to be good. Wine professionals want the state to liberalise the sector and help further improve quality. Tunisian wine is gaining in popularity, especially among women. FRANCE 24's Lilia Blaise, Hamdi Tlili and Fadil Aliriza report.