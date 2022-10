Ukraine: UNESCO using satellites to track cultural damage

02:26 This satellite image provided by Maxar Satellite Imagery Analysis via UNOSAT, shows the Drama Theatre of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022, left, and the same site on Thursday, May 12, 2022. AP

Video by: Sam BALL

UNESCO is using satellite images in an effort to keep track of the destruction of Ukraine's cultural heritage following the Russian invasion. By comparing before-and-after images, analysts have already verified damage to some 207 sites, ranging from churches to museums, libraries and historic buildings.