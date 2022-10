Energy crisis set to dim France's Christmas lights

Lights on display at decoration maker Blachere Illumination's showroom in Apt, France.

Video by: Sam BALL

Each year, the spectacular Christmas lights on Paris's Champs-Élysées draw locals and visitors to the famed avenue in search of festive cheer. But amid a severe energy crisis, this year measures are being taken to make sure the illuminations consume as little electricity as possible, including turning the lights off at night and taking them down early, with similar steps being taken at towns and cities all over France.