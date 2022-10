Intruder attacks husband of US House Speaker Pelosi in California home

01:45 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington, US, on December 8, 2019. © Joshua Roberts, Reuters

An intruder attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into their California home Friday, police said, leaving him needing hospital treatment.