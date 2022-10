‘Starlink is the difference’: Internet connection gives Ukraine edge in drone war

02:32 A Ukrainian serviceman launches a drone in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on October 30, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Starlink, the satellite internet service provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has become a vital tool for Ukraine’s drone operators, allowing them to relay the coordinates of Russian positions to artillery units in real time. But the future of use of Starlink by Ukrainian forces has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks after Musk suggested his company may no longer provide it for free.