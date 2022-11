'Constant noise': Bitcoin mining brings misery for Niagara Falls residents

02:35 A local resident protests outside a Bitcoin mining farm in Niagara Falls, USA, on October 24, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Residents of Niagara Falls, USA, are used to the roar of the famous waterfalls that give the town its name. But for some, a new and far more unpleasant noise has taken its place: The constant hum of Bitcoin mining farms that have sprung up nearby in recent years.