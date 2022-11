Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson: Trailing a tank unit

02:27 Ukrainian tank units stationed about 25km from the city of Kherson, which has been under Russian control for around eight months, have fought several battles in recent months. © FRANCE 24 screenshot

The Ukrainian counter-offensive continues in Ukraine, particularly around the southern city of Kherson, where Russian forces are putting up fierce resistance. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh and Amar al Hameedawi have been following a Ukrainian armoured unit that uses tanks from the Soviet era alongside the latest generation of drones.