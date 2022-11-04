Does racist comment in French Parliament compromise far right party's strategy of normalisation?

03:11

A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations of failing to stem new arrivals or deport those whose residency requests are denied. FRANCE 24's French Politics Editor Marc Perelman explains.