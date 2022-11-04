‘No more snow’: Climate change spells end for French Alps ski resort

02:21 Workers dismantle the site of a ski lift in Saint Firmin, France, on October 29, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A ski lift in the French Alpine town of Saint-Firmin was torn down at the end of October, more than 15 years after going out of use due to a lack of snow – a problem set to confront a growing number of ski resorts in the coming years as climate changes sees temperature rise. But an association that oversaw the dismantling of the ski lift hopes such sites can now be restored to their natural state, and sustainable, year-round tourism take the place of skiing.