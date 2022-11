'Climate of fear’: Battle over refugee project divides small Brittany town

02:58 A banner in the town of Callac, Brittany, France, on November 5, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Callac, a small, normally tranquil town rural Brittany, France, has become the scene of a fierce and divisive battle that has pitted supporters of a plan to welcome refugees against its far-right backed opponents. Tensions came to head on November 5 when both sides held rival demonstrations in the town.