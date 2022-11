Myanmar: The DIY weapons factories arming anti-junta fighters

02:51 Homemade weapons built by the Pale People Defense Force (Pale PDF) at a workshop in Pale, Myanmar. AFP - -

Video by: Sam BALL

Militias fighting the military junta in Myanmar have turned to making their own DIY weapons, including rockets and mortars, as they take on a much more heavily armed adversary. But constructing the weapons is dangerous work, with accidents, particularly during testing, claiming the lives of militia members.