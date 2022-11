‘Being in Paris and feeling Paris’: Marking the Nov. 13 terror attacks, 7 years on

Mandy Palmucci, a survivor of the 2015 Paris attacks, says she thinks about "something related to the attacks every day".

Tributes were paid at the sites of the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks on Sunday, marking seven years since the deadliest terrorist assault in French history. Mandy Palmucci, a US visitor who survived the attacks, tells FRANCE 24 about the enduring trauma and why she returns to the French capital to mark the anniversary.