Peru's accidental president fails to quell deadly protests

01:30 Soldiers and National Police guard San Martin Plaza, two days after the government declared a police state for 30 days, in Lima, Peru, December 16, 2022. © Martin Mejia, AP

Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru's first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition.