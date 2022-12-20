Argentina team parades around Buenos Aires, President declares today a national holiday

02:43 © france 24

Today is a day of celebrations in Argentina where thousands of people lined up in the small hours to welcome back the national football team which won the World Cup final. Their plane landed just outside the capital Buenos Aires around 3AM local time this Morning and led by their captain Lionel Messi. The team was given full red carpet treatment. Today, there's a big celebration at the iconic Obelisk in the heart of the Argentine capital to celebrate the country's first World Cup win since 1986. President Alberto Fernández has declared today a national holiday. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Buenos Aires, Declan McGarvey, tells us more.