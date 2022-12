Harvey Weinstein trial: Former film mogul found guilty

Former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of raping a woman. The 70-year-old Oscar winner is facing up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced. He's already serving 23 years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault at his first trial in New York two years ago. FRANCE 24's Yuka Royer explains.