The Capitol riots are not the only legal worries that Donald Trump is having to deal with

04:15 © france 24

Donald Trump accused House lawmakers on Monday of recommending "fake charges" against him as part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again. An US congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot says ex-President Donald Trump should face criminal charges, including insurrection. FRANCE 24's Foreign affairs editor Philip Turle tells us more about what is in the report and about legal worries Donald Trump has to deal with.