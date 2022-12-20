Twitter users vote to oust Elon Musk as CEO

Twitter users want Elon Musk to step down as head of the social media platform. That’s according to a poll created by the billionaire, the results came after 17 million users voted over 12 hours. The negative outcome marks fresh turmoil for the new Twitter boss who has courted plenty of controversy since his takeover on October 27th. Analysts say Musk’s short tenure already has Twitter on track to lose four billion dollars a year. FRANCE 24's Yinka Oyetade reports.