REPLAY: Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses US Congress as war rages

26:37

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from US lawmakers before addressing a joint session of Congress in Washington on Wednesday. The applause for Zelensky -- who is on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded in February -- lasted for more than two minutes. Ukrainian President vowed his country would never surrender to Russia as he addressed US Congress on Wednesday night. Lets watch our replay.