Zelensky in Washington for his first trip abroad since invasion began

06:10 © france 24

Video by: Robert PARSONS

Zelensky is in Washington to meet Joe Biden. This is his first trim abroad since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Let's hear to Zelensky and Biden's speeches in US Congress. FRANCE 24's chief foreign editor Rob Parsons explains the symbolic significance of this trip and reminds us when Zelensky was in Washington back in 2019.