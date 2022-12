Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

01:37

Brazil started three days of national mourning on Friday for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at the age of 82. The death of "O Rei" (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport. Antonia Kerrigan tells us more.