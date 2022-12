Brazil-Lula inauguration: 4 arrested after alleged coup attempt by Bolsonaro fans

As Brazil mourns Pelé’s death, the nation is getting ready to swear in Lula da Silva as president on Sunday. Security has been on high alert. Police say they've arrested 4 people this Thursday in connections to an alleged coup attempt, by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. FRANCE 24's Camille Knight tells us more.