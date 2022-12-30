Pele's wake set for Monday, funeral on Tuesday

03:21

Video by: Jan ONOSZKO

Brazil has begun three days of national mourning following the death of the football legend Pele. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The King) died Thursday, and to the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, the city where he played most of his career -- and where his wake will be held Monday. That will be followed on Tuesday by what is expected to be a massive funeral procession through the southeastern city, then a private burial ceremony. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brasilia, Jan Onoszko, tells us more.