What made Pele a global sports icon?

Pele was idolised by generations of footballers. Current Brazil forward, Neymar, is among those hailing his legacy, saying he transformed football into art and entertainment, and gave a voice to the poor. For more on what made Pele a global sports icon, FRANCE 24 is joined now by Gernot Rohr, former head coach of the Nigerian national football squad.