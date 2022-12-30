World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

Brazil begins three days of national mourning this Friday after football legend Pele died at the age of 82. In recent years he had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems. There will always be debate of who is the greatest of all time but many say his nickname of the King is fitting. He's scored more goals than any other player, won three world cups, more than any other player, and along with Muhammad Ali was among the very first global sports superstars. FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell explains us how the World reacts to his death.