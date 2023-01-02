An historic third term for the left-wing leader Lula

01:25

With a vow to rebuild and reunify Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn into office on Sunday. It marks the start of a historic third term for the left-wing leader - two months after he beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a violently divisive election. Bolsonaro snubbed the inauguration ceremony and jetted off to the US state of Florida. Lula meanwhile vowed a drastic change of course to rescue Brazil from hunger, poverty and racism. Kimberley Lestieux tells us more.