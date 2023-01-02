Colombia-Venezuela: Border fully reopens after years of diplomatic dispute

01:53

After a domestic dispute kept it closed for years, Venezuela and Colombia reopened the last stretch of their shared border on Sunday. Cars honked and passengers in vehicles with licence plates from both countries waved flags as they crosed the Atanasio Girardot bridge, which was the final step for the full reopening of the borders since the countries restored diplomatic ties last year. Leo Mcguinn explains.