Lula takes reins of Brazil, slams Bolsonaro's anti-democratic threats

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office Sunday for a third term as Brazil's president, vowing to fight for the poor and the environment and "rebuild the country" after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro's divisive administration. Let's watch part of his inauguration speech and let's take a listen to what some of the Lula supporters had to say.