New sworn-in President Lula vows to rebuild, reunify Brazil

Staying in Brazil and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as President. In his inaugural speech the leftist leader pledged a radical change in course after four years under Jair Bolsonaro vowing to tackle hunger, poverty, deforestation and racism. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brasilia Jan Onoszko tells us more.