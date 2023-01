Pelé lying in State: What can we expect for the tributes?

03:37 © france24

Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his long-time team, Santos. Pele had a 22-year long career though he certainly continued to be a major public figure long after that. FRANCE 24's Sports Journalist Jean-Emile Jammine tells us more about the tributes and defines Pele's legacy.