'In Brasilia, where everything happened yesterday, order has been restored'

01:46

In Brasilia, where everything happened yesterday, order has been restored. At 9am, President Lula planned to hold a meeting at the Presidential Palace, one of the buildings that was vandalized. Overnight, the Supreme Courts have ordered the dismantelment of the camps. All over the country, Bolsonaro's supporters have been camped outside military installations, calling on the military to take over. This is a potential flashpoint -FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brazil Tim Vickery explains why.