In pictures: Pro-Bolsonaro rioters ransack Brazil government buildings

00:57 Image de bureaux saccagés par des supporters de Bolsonaro ©

Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, ransacking Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court, in the worst attack on Brazil’s state institutions since its return to democracy in the 1980s.