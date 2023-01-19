War taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Mental health professionals in Ukraine are pushing for better help for soldiers traumatised by experiences on the battlefield. Months of trench warfare under heavy bombardment, combined with the loss of comrades, are taking a heavy toll on the men and women of the military, many of whom had little previous military experience. Tens of thousands are likely to suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, a condition for which only a few medical establishments in Ukraine are able to offer modern treatments. The most prominent among them, Forest Glade just outside Kyiv, launched a programme on Thursday to help share its expertise. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports.