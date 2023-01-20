‘Africa is the next market for the NBA’: US league seeks to expand pool of talent

07:37

It isn’t every day that the NBA comes to France. The Chicago Bulls’ clash against the Detroit Pistons is the second time the league is coming to Paris. The country represents a crucial pool of talent for the NBA, which now has all eyes on Africa where it's hoping to develop the sport. Dr Lindsay Krasnoff speaks to James Vasina, providing insight based on the research for her latest book, "Basketball Empire".