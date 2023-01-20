US anti-abortion activists now pushing for a total ban after Roe vs Wade

01:33 Anti-abortion activists protest outside a Planned Parenthood centre. © FRANCE 24

Anti-abortion activists are holding their annual 'March for life' rally this Friday, January 20. It is the first such march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which guaranteed access to abortions in the US. The decision was a huge victory for many conservatives who had long claimed abortion access should be left up to individual states. But for pro-life activists, overturning Roe was just a first step.