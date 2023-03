Scotland’s SNP to announce new leader as independence quest stalls

03:05 Scotland's next leader to replace Nicola Sturgeon is set to be announced on March 27, 2023. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs Scotland's semi-autonomous government, is set to announce its new leader following Nicola Sturgeon's surprise resignation, which plunged Scottish politics into a crisis amid divisions over how to revitalise an independence movement seeking to end Scotland's union with England. FRANCE 24's Bénédicte Paviot explains the stakes and likely contenders..