Ukraine: Shortage of prosthetic limbs as casualties mount

A Ukrainian soldier with a prosthetic leg at a clinic in Kyiv. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, a prosthetics clinic in Kyiv is doing its best to provide artificial limbs to the stream of wounded Ukrainian servicemen passing through its doors. But the clinic, like others around the country, is struggling to keep up with demand and fears more wounded may soon need its help amid talk of a new Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east.