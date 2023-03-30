Bolsonaro returning to Brazil: Former President faces potential legal woes back home

01:56

After three months in self-exile following his loss in last October's presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro is finally returning to Brazil. His return though could be rocky. The Former President faces five supreme court investigations that could send him to prison. He also revealed on Wednesday that he will not lead the opposition to his successor, Luiz inacio Lula da Silva, but will simply advise his conservative liberal party. FRANCE 24's Nicholas Rushworth explains.