Bolsonaro returns to Brazil, welcomed by supporters at airport

Jair Bolsonaro has returned to Brazil this Thursday - three months he left the country, having lost the presidental election to Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. Hundreds of people gathered to welcome him back, at the airport in Brasilia. His return is gamble for Bolsonaro - who faces legal trouble for allegely inciting his supporters, who stormed Brazil's Congress, in the aftermath of his election defeat. FRANCE 24's Chief Foreign Editor Robert Parsons tells us more.