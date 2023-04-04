Disney chief says Florida punishing its free speech

Disney chief Robert Iger on Monday said Florida's governor's is retaliating against the entertainment giant for exercising its right to free speech in an anti-business move that "seems really wrong." Governor Ron DeSantis seized control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district in February, hailing the end of the "corporate kingdom" as he effectively punished the entertainment giant over its opposition to his political agenda. FRANCE 24's Nicholas Rushworth tells us more.