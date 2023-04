Donald Trump faces dozens of investigations as he runs for president again

02:12

Video by: Emerald MAXWELL

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges. But aside from the Stormy Daniels case, Trump is the subject of at least four other major investigations into wrongdoing relating to his handling of White House documents, election results, the US Capitol insurrection, and his finances. FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell explains.