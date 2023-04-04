Donald Trump, first former US President to face criminal charges

03:24 © france 24

From Trump Tower in midtown to the courthouse in lower Manhattan, the media frenzy is reaching fever pitch for the first-ever criminal indictment against a former U-S president. Donald Trump expected to plead not guilty after he's fingerprinted and booked. The specific charges to be unsealed in the case surrounding hush money allegedly paid in 2016 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. FRANCE 24's correspondent in New York Jessica Le Masurier tells us more.