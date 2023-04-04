Donald Trump indictment: Ex-President arrives in NY ahead of court apperance

In New York, former US President, Donald Trump is about to find out what charges he faces over hush money paid to a porn start ahead of the 2016 Presidential election. Trump claiming he is the victim of political persecution. But critics say he is using the case to energize his support base while raising millions of dollars for his bid to reclaim the White House next year. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Washington Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.