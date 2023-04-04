Finland joins NATO: How important a step is this for Finland and for NATO?

Video by: Robert PARSONS

Finland is set to become the 31st member of NATO. It is an historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow's war on Ukraine, and it doubles the US-led alliance's border with Russia. Finland, and its neighbour Sweden both dropping decades of non alignment, although Sweden's progress remains for now blocked. Let's take a listen to what the NATO's secretary general said earlier and France 24’s chief foreign editor Robert Parsons' analysis.