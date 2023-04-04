Finland joins NATO: US-led military alliance's border with Russia doubles

04:21 © france 24

Finland has become the 31st member of NATO in a historic shift provoked by Moscow's war on Ukraine. The flag has now been raised at the allaince headquarters Last year, the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine upended Europe's security landscape,prompting Finland -- and its neighbour Sweden -- to drop decades of non-alignment. The Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has been meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and head of Nato Yens Stoltenberg to make Finland's accession official. There will now be a debate on the defense spending that is set to begin. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brussels Pierre Benazet tells us more about this historic moment for Finland, now official.