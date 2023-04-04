Taiwan President in US, China warns US House speaker not to meet Tsai

02:56 © france 24

Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has confirmed he will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday. The move defying dire warnings from China that he was "playing with fire." Tsai plans to stop over in the United States on her return from Central America, where she has met the leaders of Guatemala and is visiting Belize before meeting McCarthy. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Beijing Yena Lee tells us more.