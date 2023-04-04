Trump faces day in court in historic US first

04:43 © france 24

Donald Trump, the ex-president and frontrunner to be Republican nominee in 2024, will appear in court on Tuesday and is set to be formally charged, finger-printed and have a mug shot taken in a watershed moment ahead of next year's presidential election. Trump was indicted last week, becoming the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, over a case involving a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty. FRANCE 24's International Affairs commentator tells us more about what is an arraignment and why this is a historic moment.