Construction of wind turbines wreaks havoc on indigenous people in Colombia

02:40 mini wind farms colombia © France24

Video by: Gaëlle FONSECA

Indigenous Wayuu communities in the far north of Colombia are particularly affected by the massive construction of wind turbines. In 2016, the Portuguese company EDPR and the Italian company ENEL asked the Jusayu family for permission to build a wind farm and access road on their land in the department of La Guajira. The Jusayu family, goat farmers, refused. But that prompted a campaign of harassment that left one person dead, several injured and 34 displaced, they say.