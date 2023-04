China voices anger after meeting between Taiwan leader and US House speaker

01:32 US House speaker Kevin McCarthy greets Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on April 5, 2023. © Frederic J. Brown, AFP

China is vowing to defend its sovereignty just hours after a high-level meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. FRANCE 24's Jennie Shin explains.