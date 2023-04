Seychelles fighting climate change: Entrepreneurs dream of saving the ocean

02:08

Video by: Sam BRADPIECE

Overfishing, global warming and plastic pollution are having a devastating impact on the world’s oceans. Researchers warn that marine ecosystems could almost completely collapse within 25 years. Our correspondent, Gaëlle Borgia headed to The Seychelles to meet with some young entrepreneurs dreaming of ways to water down the damage already done.